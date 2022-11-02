Kevin Benfold (Liberal Democrat), Jane Warne (Conservative) and Peter Wright (Labour) are competing to represent Greenlands ward, with voters going to the polls on Thursday November 17.

The by-election has been called following the death of John Wing who had held the seat for the Conservatives since his election at the last local elections in May 2019.

He died on August 12 after suffering from the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis.

By-election this month

Before retirement, John had run businesses including a greengrocers on Whitegate Drive and a Post Office on Newton Drive. He was a former pupil of Montgomery School in Bispham.