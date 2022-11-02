Three candidates contesting seat on Blackpool Council
Three candidates are contesting a by-election in a bid to win a seat on Blackpool Council later this month.
Kevin Benfold (Liberal Democrat), Jane Warne (Conservative) and Peter Wright (Labour) are competing to represent Greenlands ward, with voters going to the polls on Thursday November 17.
The by-election has been called following the death of John Wing who had held the seat for the Conservatives since his election at the last local elections in May 2019.
He died on August 12 after suffering from the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis.
Before retirement, John had run businesses including a greengrocers on Whitegate Drive and a Post Office on Newton Drive. He was a former pupil of Montgomery School in Bispham.
The by-election comes just six months before the next full local elections are due to be held in Blackpool in May next year, when all 42 seats on the council will be up for grabs.