The roles available at the resort’s local authority include; an auditor, receptionist, catering manager, leisure assistant and a finance admin officer.

What full-time jobs are currently available at Blackpool Council?

Learning And Engagement Officer

Salary from £24,496. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 12pm.

Childrens Transport Development Manager

Salary from £31,895. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Tuesday, January 27, 2023, 11pm.

Health And Wellbeing Coach

Salary from £24,496. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11pm.

Infusion Research Assistant

Salary from: £27,852. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 11pm.

Senior Planning Officer

Permanent Salary from £37,261. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Wednesday January, 18, 2023, 11pm.

Building Services Engineer Mechanical

Permanent Salary from £37,261. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11pm.

Revenues Officer (Income)

Permanent Salary from: £24,496. Role based Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11pm.

Finance Admin Officer

Permanent Salary from £24,496. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11pm.

Voluntary Services Officer

Permanent Salary from £24,496. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11pm.

Senior Support Specialist

Temporary Salary from £27,852. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11pm.

Leisure Assistant

Temporary Salary from £21,575. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Friday, January 20, 2023, 11pm.

Quality Monitoring Officer

Temporary Salary from £33,820. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 23, 2023, 11pm.

Access and Support Worker

Permanent contract based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 23, 2023, 11pm.

Client Finances Assistant

Permanent Salary from £24,496. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 23, 2023, 11pm.

Auditor (Career Graded)

Permanent Salary from £22,369. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 23, 2023, 11pm.

Customer Services Specialist

Temporary Salary from £21,575. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11pm.

Tree And Landscape Officer

Permanent Salary from £27,852. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11pm.

Auditor (Career Graded)

Permanent Salary from £22,369. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11pm.

Respite And Outreach Support Worker

Permanent Salary from £24,496 in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 11pm.

Primary Night Carer

Permanent Salary from: £24,496. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11pm.

Adult Mental Health Social Worker

Permanent Salary from £33,820. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 30, 2023, 11pm.

Enterprise Zones Project Support Officer

Permanent Salary from £24,496. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 30, 2023, 11pm.

Project And Programme Monitoring And Assurance Officer

Permanent Salary from £33,820. Role based in Blackpool – Application deadline Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 12pm.

Social Worker – multiple roles

Permanent Salary from £33,820. Role based in Blackpool – Application deadline Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11pm.

Educational Psychologist

Permanent Salary from £40,838. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 11pm.

Democratic Governance Senior Adviser

Permanent Salary from £33,820. Role based in Blackpool – Application deadline Friday, February 3, 2023, 12pm.

Environmental Protection Officer

Permanent Salary from £27,852. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, February 9, 2023, 11pm.

What part-time jobs are currently available at Blackpool Council?

School Crossing Patrol Attendant – term time

Salary from £21,575. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11pm.

Unit Catering Manager (Moor Park) – term time

Permanent Salary from: £21,575. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 11pm.

Administrator – multiple roles

Temporary Salary from £21,575. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 12pm.

Home Carer (Casual)

Casual shift work based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11pm.

Vitaline First Responder (Casual)

Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Thursday, January 19, 2023, 11pm.

Gen. Catering Assistant – multiple roles

Casual Working role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 23, 2023, 11pm.

Receptionist

Permanent Salary from £21,575. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11pm.

Unit Catering Manager (Mobile)

Permanent Salary from £21,575. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde. Application deadline Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11pm.

Gen. Catering Assistant (schools) – multiple roles

Permanent Salary from: £20,258. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde. Application deadline Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11pm.

Library Supervisor

Permanent Salary from: £22,369. Role based in Blackpool – Application deadline Monday, January 30, 2023, 11pm.

Vitaline First Responder

Permanent Salary from £22,369. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 30, 2023, 11pm.

Occupational Health Nurse Adviser

Permanent Salary from £33,820. Role based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Monday, January 30, 2023, 11pm.

Music Instructor (Qualified) (Casual)

Casual shift contract based in Blackpool and Fylde – Application deadline Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 11pm.

How to apply for a job at Blackpool Council