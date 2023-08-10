News you can trust since 1873
The key decisions which will shape the future of the resort

Town centre investment and site assembly for the Revoe Sports Village are among the priorities for town hall leaders this autumn.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST

A forward plan sets out key decisions to be made by Blackpool Council’s executive once the summer recess is over.

These include acquisitions to ensure the resort’s ambitious regeneration programme remains on track.

Work is progressing to build new civil service offices in the town centreWork is progressing to build new civil service offices in the town centre
Further details of town centre investment remain under wraps, with documents not publicly available.

However hopes of bringing a further phase of office development to the Talbot Gateway area of the town centre were revealed in June when the council agreed to spend £775,000 drawing up initial designs.

Work is already underway to build a £100m seven storey office office block in King Street which will house more than 3,000 civil servants from 2025.

The forward plan also includes consideration of the making of a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to buy up properties in Henry Street needed for the Revoe Sports Village, which includes a new East Stand at Blackpool FC.

Negotiations have been completed on a number of the 27 properties required, but if talks stall an order would be used after councillors agreed in February they would use CPO powers if necessary.

CPO powers could also be used to assemble sites to deliver the council’s town centre car parking strategy, which is also part of the forward plan.

This includes for land on Church Street for a car park with 700 spaces, or 600 if a food store is provided on the ground floor.

The council already owns 75 per cent of the land, which was previously the site of the former Syndicate nightclub.

Other key decisions will be to agree acquisitions and investments in or adjoining the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

The Common Edge Community Sports Village was launched in July after improvements were carried out at the junction of Division Lane and Common Edge Road.

Further roadworks are expected at the junction with School Road to create a new access into the enterprise zone to encourage more private investment.

Work to drive up standards in the private rented accommodation sector in Blackpool also looks set to continue.

The forward plan also includes the executive being asked to approve public consultation and subsequent submission r of proposals to the Secretary of State for a new selective licensing scheme.