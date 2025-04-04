The 75 Fylde and Wyre candidates standing in Lancashire County Council's 'last ever' elections
The hopefuls looking to represent the boroughs at County Hall will be battling it out across 14 divisions – the county council equivalent of electoral wards – at the poll on 1st May.
The list of nominations shows that the Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 10 candidates, while the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom are standing in two divisions. Seven independent candidates– not affiliated to any political party – have also put themselves forward across five seats.
The present political make-up at County Hall – after taking into account changes of allegiance over the past four years – sees the ruling Conservative group with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
A government-ordered shake-up means this is likely to be the final election to Lancashire County Council, 136 years after it was formed.
The authority – and the 14 other councils across Lancashire – are set to be scrapped and replaced with a handful of new ones. On the government’s current timetable, that process is expected to be completed before the point at which the county council would otherwise be due to hold another election in 2029.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
Mark Wynn, Lancashire County Council’s electoral returning officer and chief executive, said: “The elections in May are your chance to have your say about who will take decisions on the many vital services which the county council delivers over the next four years.
“If you are not yet registered to vote, or wish to apply for a postal vote, there is still time, but you need to act quickly as the deadline is fast approaching.”
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
In order to vote in the Lancashire County Council elections, you must be on the electoral register.
If you have not voted for a while or have changed your name or address, you might not be registered to vote, but you can check by contacting Fylde or Wyre councils, the electoral registration offices for residents of the boroughs.
You can register online or by obtaining a paper form and returning it to your borough council. The deadline for registration for the county council elections is 11th April at 11.59pm.
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you will need to obtain a voter authority certificate, which can be done online, or with help from the Fylde or Wyre’s electoral registration office. The deadline for applying for a certificate is 5pm on 23rd April.
HOW DO I VOTE BY POST OR BY PROXY?
To register for a postal vote, you must apply by 5pm on 14th April – you can do so online or by obtaining a paper form from, and returning it to, Fylde or Wyre council’s election registration office, as appropriate.
If you would like someone else to vote in person on your behalf, you can apply for a proxy vote. The deadline is 5pm on 23rd April.
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a breakdown of all the Fylde and Wyre candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
FYLDE
Fylde East
Peter Collins – Independent
Phil Glaysher – Labour
Edward Oldfield – Independent
Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK
Tony Wellings – Conservatives
Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party
Fylde South
David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK
Noreen Griffiths – Independent
Sandra Pitman – Conservatives
Jed Sullivan – Labour
Jayne Walsh – Green Party
Fylde West
Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK
John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives
Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour
Peter Walsh – Green Party
Lytham
Tim Ashton – Conservatives
Mark Bamforth – Independent
Robin Darling – Green Party
Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat
Alan Norris – Labour
David Green – Reform UK
Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent
St Annes North
Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives
Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK
Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party
Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats
Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Peter Tavernor – Labour
St Annes South
Maria Deery – Green Party
Viki Miller – Labour
Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom
Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats
Steve Rigby – Conservatives
Gus Scott – Reform UK
WYRE
Cleveleys East
Sarah Punshon – Green Party
James Crawford – Reform UK
Andrea Kay – Conservatives
Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour
Cleveleys South and Carleton
Luke Meeks – Green Party
Ian Northwood – Conservatives
Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats
Jan Schofield – Reform UK
Peter David Wright – Labour
Fleetwood East
Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party
Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats
JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives
David Charles Shaw – Reform UK
Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour
Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West
Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour
Stephen Clarke – Conservatives
Georgia Everill – Green Party
Alice Jones – Reform UK
Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats
Poulton-le-Fylde
Alf Clempson – Conservatives
Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party
Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour
Paul Ellison – Reform UK
Jayden Gaskin – Independent
Sean Little – Liberal Democrats
Thornton and Hambleton
Nigel Alderson – Reform UK
Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats
James Matthew Mason – Labour
Monique Rembowski – Green Party
John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives
Wyre Rural Central
Tom Briggs – Green Party
Sarah Collinge – Independent
Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives
John Stephen Moore – Labour
Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK
Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats
Oliver James Bonser – Labour
Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats
Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party
James David Tomlinson – Reform UK
Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives
