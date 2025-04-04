Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A total of 75 candidates will be standing in Fylde and Wyre at next month’s Lancashire County Council elections – which are set to be the last ever held for the authority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hopefuls looking to represent the boroughs at County Hall will be battling it out across 14 divisions – the county council equivalent of electoral wards – at the poll on 1st May.

The list of nominations shows that the Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Liberal Democrats are fielding 10 candidates, while the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom are standing in two divisions. Seven independent candidates– not affiliated to any political party – have also put themselves forward across five seats.

The present political make-up at County Hall – after taking into account changes of allegiance over the past four years – sees the ruling Conservative group with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.

A government-ordered shake-up means this is likely to be the final election to Lancashire County Council, 136 years after it was formed.

The authority – and the 14 other councils across Lancashire – are set to be scrapped and replaced with a handful of new ones. On the government’s current timetable, that process is expected to be completed before the point at which the county council would otherwise be due to hold another election in 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.

Mark Wynn, Lancashire County Council’s electoral returning officer and chief executive, said: “The elections in May are your chance to have your say about who will take decisions on the many vital services which the county council delivers over the next four years.

“If you are not yet registered to vote, or wish to apply for a postal vote, there is still time, but you need to act quickly as the deadline is fast approaching.”

Lancashire County Council's local elections are taking place on 1st May | National World

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

In order to vote in the Lancashire County Council elections, you must be on the electoral register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have not voted for a while or have changed your name or address, you might not be registered to vote, but you can check by contacting Fylde or Wyre councils, the electoral registration offices for residents of the boroughs.

You can register online or by obtaining a paper form and returning it to your borough council. The deadline for registration for the county council elections is 11th April at 11.59pm.

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.

If you do not have an accepted form of photo ID, you will need to obtain a voter authority certificate, which can be done online, or with help from the Fylde or Wyre’s electoral registration office. The deadline for applying for a certificate is 5pm on 23rd April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HOW DO I VOTE BY POST OR BY PROXY?

To register for a postal vote, you must apply by 5pm on 14th April – you can do so online or by obtaining a paper form from, and returning it to, Fylde or Wyre council’s election registration office, as appropriate.

If you would like someone else to vote in person on your behalf, you can apply for a proxy vote. The deadline is 5pm on 23rd April.

CANDIDATE LISTS

Below is a breakdown of all the Fylde and Wyre candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

FYLDE

Fylde East

Peter Collins – Independent

Phil Glaysher – Labour

Edward Oldfield – Independent

Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK

Tony Wellings – Conservatives

Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party

Fylde South

David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK

Noreen Griffiths – Independent

Sandra Pitman – Conservatives

Jed Sullivan – Labour

Jayne Walsh – Green Party

Fylde West

Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK

John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives

Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour

Peter Walsh – Green Party

Lytham

Tim Ashton – Conservatives

Mark Bamforth – Independent

Robin Darling – Green Party

Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat

Alan Norris – Labour

David Green – Reform UK

Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent

St Annes North

Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives

Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK

Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party

Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats

Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Peter Tavernor – Labour

St Annes South

Maria Deery – Green Party

Viki Miller – Labour

Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats

Steve Rigby – Conservatives

Gus Scott – Reform UK

WYRE

Cleveleys East

Sarah Punshon – Green Party

James Crawford – Reform UK

Andrea Kay – Conservatives

Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour

Cleveleys South and Carleton

Luke Meeks – Green Party

Ian Northwood – Conservatives

Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jan Schofield – Reform UK

Peter David Wright – Labour

Fleetwood East

Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party

Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats

JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives

David Charles Shaw – Reform UK

Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour

Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West

Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour

Stephen Clarke – Conservatives

Georgia Everill – Green Party

Alice Jones – Reform UK

Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats

Poulton-le-Fylde

Alf Clempson – Conservatives

Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party

Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour

Paul Ellison – Reform UK

Jayden Gaskin – Independent

Sean Little – Liberal Democrats

Thornton and Hambleton

Nigel Alderson – Reform UK

Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats

James Matthew Mason – Labour

Monique Rembowski – Green Party

John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives

Wyre Rural Central

Tom Briggs – Green Party

Sarah Collinge – Independent

Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives

John Stephen Moore – Labour

Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK

Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Oliver James Bonser – Labour

Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats

Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party

James David Tomlinson – Reform UK

Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives