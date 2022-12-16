CK Hutchison Networks had lodged an appeal after its application to site a mast on the corner of New Bonny Street and Central Drive was thrown out by town hall planners in February.

But an independent planning inspector has now ruled in the council’s favour, and backed the council’s claims the structure would have damaged views of Blackpool Tower, as well as impinging on the £300m Blackpool Central leisure development site.

A telecoms mast which has been installed on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool

Planning inspector Helen Hockenhull said in her report she considered the proposal “would, due to its siting, design and height, form an intrusive feature.”

She said the “proposed development would fail to preserve the setting of the Grade I listed Blackpool Tower and other nearby statutorily and locally listed heritage assets.”

Ms Hockenhull also raised concerns about the impact of the mast on the Blackpool Central scheme.

She added: “The appeal site is located within these proposals and would impact on the design strategy for the redevelopment area.

An artist's impression of Blackpool Central - it was feared the mast would harm the development

“In particular a ‘wayfinding’ building with a tall way finding feature is proposed in the vicinity of the proposed development to act as a visual link between the site and the town centre.

“The proposed mast, being a height of 15 metres would be likely to impact negatively on this feature, undermining its design philosophy and theregeneration objectives of the scheme.

"Bringing the above together, I conclude that the siting and appearance of the proposal would have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the

area, on regeneration objectives, and on the setting of the Grade I listed Blackpool Tower and other statutory and locally listed buildings.”

CK Hutchinson had argued the mast would fit in with the existing street scene.

In papers submitted with its appeal, the company said: “it is considered the apparatus will blend into the existing street scene and the overall scheme represents an appropriate balance between visual impact and operational requirements.”

It is the second time CK Hutchinson has lost an appeal after a council planning decision was upheld due to fears a proposed mast would harm views of the Tower.

In 2021 a planning inspector upheld a decision to refuse permission for a 50ft high mast a site on a footpath between King Street and East Topping Street car park, close to the Town Centre Conservation Area.

Developers have been seeking sites for scores of telecommunications masts in the resort as part of national plans to introduce 5G connectivity, with a number of the structures appearing across the town.

In a separate dispute, a planning inspector has also dismissed an appeal against refusal of planning permission for two LED advertising screens at Festival Park on Rigby Road, facing Seasiders Way.