Members of Blackpool Council's public protection sub-committee have approved a request from the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association (BLTOA) for a raft of price rises.

More expensive evening fares will come into effect at 8pm – meaning the change in tariff has been brought forward by two hours since 2021.

Cabbies say the uplift is needed to cover rising costs of operating taxis.

Taxi fare are to rise in Blackpool

The new fares will now be advertised as part of requirements to go out to public consultation before they can be adopted.

The move will see the cost of a five mile cab journey increase by £1.20 to £13 from £11.80 (6am to 9pm); to £16 from £14.80 (9pm to midnight); and to £16.60 from £15.40 (midnight to 6am).

Other changes, which were also approved, include bringing forward more expensive night time charges by an hour, to start at 8pm instead of 9pm, and introducing a 90p fee for carrying bicycles.

An extra £10 will be added to cleaning charges, up to £50.

Fares last increased in September 2021, when councillors approved a rise of around five per cent and brought forward the late evening fares to start at 9pm instead of 10pm,