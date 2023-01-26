The scheme will see a single storey extension built on the back of a house on Gloucester Avenue which has been used as supported housing since 1995.

Staff accommodation will be provided on the first floor, with two staff on site at any one time providing one to one care to each resident.

A report to the committee says: “It is understood that the property has been in continual use as supported housing with staff accommodation since April 1995 to provide accommodation to residents with mental healthsupport needs.

“Proposals are now being brought forward to change the property layout anddesign to provide suitable self-contained supported living accommodation with no change in the nature of the persons being supported.

“As such, the scheme does not propose new supported accommodation, and instead seeks to improve and create better provision within an existing property.”