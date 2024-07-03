Strict controls over noise as hotel conversion in Blackpool is given the all clear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The conversion of a former hotel in Blackpool's holiday heartland into single-use holiday accommodation has been approved - with strict conditions to control potential noise nuisance.

The property on York Street has been granted planning permission to operate as a seven-bedroom holiday home after a retrospective application was made to the council. Town hall officers agreed to the scheme using their delegated powers, with documents saying the changes had already been made to the premises which are within the Foxhall Holiday Accommodation Area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town hall planners approved the application | National World

A report setting out the decision acknowledges there are concerns about such conversions creating 'party houses'. But it adds: "The property is in a protected holiday accommodation area which is expected to experience a higher level of background noise compared to residential areas notably from the coming and going of tourists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nevertheless, it is acknowledged that with no owner/manager present on site, there could be potential for noise disturbance and anti-social behaviour for neighbours including other hotels and guesthouses. "

As a result, the council has demanded noise surveys and management plans "to ensure there would be no impact on neighbouring amenity from noise and disturbance."

Conditions include provision of soundproofing and restrictions to ensure occupancy levels do not exceed the number of bed spaces in the accommodation. A contact number for management must be displayed on the outside of the property and outdoor areas must not be used as unsociable times.