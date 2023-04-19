Radio Two DJ Sara Cox was among those who joined the ride organised by World Horse Welfare, which nurses vulnerable horses back to health at sites including Penny Farm on Preston New Road, Blackpool.

The charity is pressing for the Kept Animals Bill to become law and held the ride to Parliament on Tuesday (April 18) to launch its #StopHorseSmuggling appeal to ensure no horse from Britain is transported abroad live for slaughter.

The Bill was first introduced to the UK Parliament in June 2021 and, despite cross-party support, it has still not become law.

The riders in London

Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare, said: “We have the chance to stop this practice once and for all, but time is running out.

“As the country prepares for a General Election, probably next year, the Bill will be put aside unless it is adopted soon.

“Without doubt, our aim here today is to raise awareness in the minds of the MPs in the building behind me and make sure that this opportunity is not lost.”

Any horse can end up being exported for slaughter, from outgrown children’s ponies through to ex-sports horses.

The riders outside Parliament

Horses may be sold with the best of intentions and in the belief they could never end their lives in a slaughterhouse as they are signed out of the food chain on their official passports.

While no horse, pony or donkey has officially been declared as being exported for slaughter in recent years, it is known there is a trade in equines being smuggled out of the country.

Sara Cox, who is a patron of World Horse Welfare, said: “It was a fantastic opportunity for everyone to see the name World Horse Welfare and so many people saw us ride through.

“A great charity doing such an important job, it was wonderful to be a part of it.”

The horses were flanked by mounted police for the 45 minute ride from South Carriage Drive in Knightsbridge, through Hyde Park to Constitution Hill and along The Mall before arriving at Parliament.

