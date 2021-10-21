Starbucks coffee shop plan revealed for Blackpool Odeon site

Preston-based company Austringer Capital Ltd has applied for planning permission for the scheme at the 8.5 acre Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road.

The outlet – set to be the third new Starbucks in the south side of Blackpool – would be built next to the existing Frankie and Benny’s restaurant on land currently used for parking.

Other tenants on the site include the Odeon Cinema, Bannatyne’s Gym and a Macdonalds restaurant.

Festival Leisure Park

Construction work stopped on a £7m new Club 3000 bingo hall last year but is expected to resume.

It was granted planning permission on appeal in 2019 along with a drive-thru restaurant, after the council had refused the application.

But the latest blueprint is seeking permission for detailed designs related to the Starbucks brand, and amendments to the car park and circulation routes.

A new vehicle entrance to the site is set to be built from Rigby Road and if the latest development goes ahead, it will mean the total number of parking spaces on the site is 497 compared to the original number of 604.

Building work at Festival Leisure Park

A design brief accompanying the application says: “The proposal is to provide a new Starbucks drive thru building with surrounding car park and access road around the building, designed in line with the brand standards.

“The application also incorporates redesign of the surrounding car park to serve the new building and to improve the existing circulation around the site, including access for delivery vehicles.”

A Starbucks drive-thru recently opened at Morrison's on Squires Gate Lane, while planning permission was granted earlier this month for a Starbucks drive-thru in the Asda car park on Cherry Tree Road in Marton.

Town hall planners will now consider the latest application.