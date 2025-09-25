A masterplan for Blackpool’s much-loved Stanley Park has been approved along with a £500,000 investment for its centenary year.

The Stanley Park Masterplan 2025-2030 provides a detailed approach to highlight the restoration and preservation of this unique and nationally important historical park, whilst also providing a future vision for the management and development of its key features to ensure its longevity.

The 390-acre, Grade II listed park is often referred to as the jewel in Blackpool’s crown. It has a unique character blending architecture, horticulture and recreation.

At the centre of the masterplan is the need to preserve the park's historic and ecological heritage. It also includes details on potential future projects for the park including improvements to the tennis pavilion, play areas, lighting, lake and tennis courts.

Cllr Jane Hugo, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Climate Change, said: “I am delighted that the Stanley Park Masterplan has been published.

“The aim of the plan and our aspiration is to increase the use of the park, for all interests, abilities, backgrounds and ages and in addition to ensure a focus on ensuring we meet the future investment requirements.

“Stanley Park is loved by so many, holding special memories and experiences for all generations. Not only is it a true icon of the town, it also acts as a showcase for looking after our natural environment as a response to the changing climate, a haven for wildlife and people alike.

“I am particularly excited as 2026 is the centenary year of the park and I believe this plan is the vehicle to involving and empowering people in the parks development and also investment opportunities.

“I am thrilled to announce that Stanley Park will receive an investment of £500,000 in 2026. £50,000 of this has been raised by wonderful Friends of Stanley Park group who I look forward to working with on the plans for the centenary celebrations.”

“The fountain, Italian Gardens trellising and columns and the Cocker Clock are all inline to receive vital funding. These are priorities that our residents have told us they would love to see restored to their former glory.”

Nigel Patterson, Chair of Friends of Stanley Park, said: “We have been working closely with the council on the development of this masterplan and the centenary celebrations.

“I would like to thank everyone who supports our fundraising efforts and activities throughout the year, their contributions mean that we are able to invest £50,000 into vital works to protect and improve our park.”

A full programme of events is being developed in the lead up to the centenary day, Friday 2 October 2026.

A steering group is already in place, which includes the Friends of Stanley Park, the focus of which is to put together a programme of events and attract investment in the physical infrastructure of the park in the lead up to the centenary date. The aim will be to provide a programme that provides for all ages, interests and abilities