Work has now begun on a new 3G artificial turf pitch and adjacent natural grass rugby pitch and training area as part of the second phase of the £5m Common Edge Community Sports Village.

The scheme includes new changing rooms and spectator pavilion, a floodlit 3G pitch, floodlit rugby pitch and training area, car parking and improved access to the site.

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for business, enterprise and job creation said: “It is great to see the next phase of work at Common Edge under way.

Artist's impression of new sports facilities

"The football pitches have already been hugely popular and we look forward to the new rugby facilities being equally as successful.

“I know the contractors, Carrick, are keen to get local labourers and sub-contractors on site which is great for local residents and businesses.”

The first phase saw the creation of 12 new grass pitches followed by construction of the changing facilities which are nearing completion.

The pitches were completed in October 2021 and over the summer played host to an international youth football tournament attracting 10,000 visitors from nine different countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STRI Group delivered the design, and their construction arm, Carrick Construction, undertook the works for the natural grass sports pitches in phase one of development and have been subsequently appointed to deliver and build the new 3G and rugby pitches.

Tina Jessop, STRI Group representative, added: “We’re delighted to have a continued involvement in this development. It was great to deliver phase one, and to see the pitches in action during the youth football tournament earlier this year.

“It’s fabulous to see Carrick start construction on the 3G and rugby pitches, and we’re currently looking for local labourers and suppliers as part of our commitment support the local community.”

Town hall planners recently approved outline permission for the third phase of development at the enterprise zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes new business and industrial units, a multi-purpose local hub and a new eastern gateway access road off Common Edge Road.