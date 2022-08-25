Special status proposed for Blackpool neighbourhood suffering 'economic decline'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council wants to make South Shore an Area of Special Local Character in a move aimed at preserving buildings considered to be of local interest while paving the way for better designed new investment.

A report warns previous unauthorised development has resulted “in the loss of many architectural features” particularly on Waterloo Road and Bond Street.

Waterloo Road

The status would give council planners more control over the demolition of buildings, although there is still less protection than that provided within a conservation area.

Members of the council’s planning committee are being recommended to approve proposals to draw up guidance and go out to public consultation.

A report to the committee, which is due to meet on Tuesday September 6, says: “Bond Street and Waterloo Road are the main historic shopping streets in the South Shore area.

“Today the streets retain their retail character and are busy thoroughfares which include several locally listed buildings and the Grade II Listed Holy Trinity Church.

“However, commercial pressures and poor or unauthorised development in the past have resulted in the loss of many architectural features, and more recently the economic decline of the area has resulted in high vacancy levels and disrepair.

“Nevertheless, the concentration of designated and undesignated heritage assets on these streets, together with some interesting original architectural features on the upper floors of other buildings, merits the establishment of Waterloo Road and Bond Street as an Area of Special Local Character. ”

It is also proposed to create a design code for the area which would be developed with the community and set out expectations for new development.

Acceptable design would be that which “respects the local historiccharacter ensuring that proposals such as new buildings, shop fronts or external alterations associated with conversions, are sympathetic to the area’s historic character and appear cohesive in the streetscene.”

The former Hartes store on the corner of Waterloo Road and Bond Street is among locally listed buildings which have been faced with demolition.