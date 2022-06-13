Heather Wheeler, MP for South Derbyshire, made the 'offensive' remark at the launch of the 2022 to 2025 Roadmap to a Digital Future on Thursday.

It came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in the Lancashire seaside town to give a speech about his planned extension of Margaret Thatcher's flagship Right-To-Buy scheme.

According to digital journalist Chris Middleton, Mrs Wheeler said: “I was just at a conference in, I dunno, Blackpool or Birmingham, somewhere godawful.”

Heather Wheeler MP has apologised for the remarks

In response, hotel booking site Hoo [www.justhooit.com] are offering an all-expenses paid summer holiday to both locations for Mrs Wheeler.

Hoo’s co-founder Adrian Murdock said: “I am not sure if Mrs Wheeler has been to

Blackpool in recent years, but for the millions of families who flock there each summer for ice-creams, arcades and fun in the sun, she’d see it’s far from ‘godawful’.”

In an open letter to Mrs Wheeler, Mr Murdock tells her: “After two years of economic struggles for some of our best staycation locations, it’s bewildering to see a Government minister reduce a much-loved place where memories are made for so many, to a throw away word.”

The letter goes on: “These are places where millions flock to for a city break, a beach holiday, to celebrate, to build sandcastles, to shop, to have hen parties, to see illuminations, to forget all about the 9-to-5.

“We want to help open your eyes and invite you for a two-week blockbuster summer holiday to either destination.

“It will be all expenses paid - but please declare it, we’d hate to see a minister get into hot water.

“Instead we would prefer to see you enjoy a dip into the thrillingly chilly waters of Blackpool.

“Drop us a line and we will make all the arrangements for you.”

It is not the first time the pro-Brexit MP has sparked outrage.

In 2016 she infamously shared an image on Twitter claiming the Olympics were won by the “British Empire”.

Since making her latest gaffe, Mrs Wheeler, 63, has apologised.