'Simpler rules' agreed to make personal social care budgets in Lancashire easier to understand

Changes have been agreed to make it simpler for people to understand how they can spend their personal social care budgets.

Approximately 4,500 people receive direct payments from Lancashire County Council so that they can make their own choices and manage the care or support that they or a child requires.

The arrangement aims gives people more independence and control - and person-centred support that the authority says often leads to better outcomes.

The revised policy was developed with people who have experience of using direct payments, which included support from Cloverleaf Advocacy and the Lancashire Parent Carer Forum.

The county council is also creating an Easy Read version of the policy and short YouTube videos to make it even more accessible.

One of the key changes to the policy was simplifying the rules that state what direct payments can be used for.

The policy and guidance documents have also been updated to reflect the new direct payment rate for Adult Services that was introduced in July 2025.

Following approval by cabinet, the county council says it will ensure the new policy is implemented by both staff and residents to ensure they understand how people in receipt of direct payments can have more choice and more control over their care. Across Children's Services there will be a phased approach to implement and ensure the process and practices are in place.

County Councillor Graham Dalton, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said:

"Direct payments are here to help people have more choice and control over their care.

"We believe that this person-centred approach hands the power to individuals to decide the best care for their needs or for their child.

"They are the experts in knowing what care and support they need and can tailor it to their own unique needs and preferences.

"Being in control also gives them greater independence and means that they can build relationships with their chosen support providers.

"The new direct payment rate for Adult Services aligns Lancashire's approach with other local authorities and ensures direct payments are used effectively, in line with assessments."