Signing up to support Blackpool care leavers

The national government scheme is designed to ensure 16 to 25-year-olds get help with standing on their own feet – replicating the ongoing support parents give to their young adult offspring after they leave home.

Blackpool Council’s wholly owned companies which include Blackpool Transport, the Winter Gardens and the Sandcastle Water Park, are also being urged to join the scheme.

It means care leavers will receive more support as they embark on their independent lives including careers advice, job opportunities and financial advice.

Town hall leaders have signed up to the Care Leaver Covenant

Coun Jim Hobson, cabinet member for children’s social care and schools, told a meeting of the executive: “It is there to enhance our current offer to our care leavers so if we go ahead there will be instantly 250 people who can access the Care Leaver Covenant.”

Young people will be able to access services using an app on their phone including information on training and alerts about job opportunities.

Coun Hobson added: “The outcomes we are looking for for our young people are better advice about living independently, improved access to employment and training, and better stability in their lives so they feel safe and secure.”

A report to the executive, which approved the decision to join the scheme, says: “There is also an overarching ambition at the heart of the covenant: namely, for society – civic, civil and business – to be the lifelong ‘universal family’ to those who have not enjoyed the love and support that comes from having devoted birth parents to fall back on.”

The managing directors of each of the council’s wholly owned companies are now being invited to apply to also sign up to the covenant.