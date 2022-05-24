Shock at sudden death of former Blackpool mayoress

Nancy Callow (right) at the Blackpool Medal Ceremony with her mother Coun Maxine Callow (left) and former Mayor Coun Amy Cross

Nancy Callow, who died on Saturday May 14, was mayoress in 2004/05 when she accompanied her mother Coun Maxine Callow who was Mayor that year, on civic duties.

She died, aged 53, while on a visit to Blackpool during which she joined her mother at a Town Hall ceremony at which her late father Peter was posthumously awarded the Blackpool Medal.

Nancy, whose married name was Reynolds, was a former pupil of Arnold School in Blackpool and worked in financial services in London.

She regularly supported her parents when they were on the campaign trail at election times.

Her death comes less than two years after her father, former Blackpool Council leader Coun Peter Callow, died in November 2020.

Coun Maxine Callow said: "Losing Nancy has been a terrible shock, but I would like to thank everyone for their kindness.

"I have had beautiful flowers and cards and phone calls, and people have been so thoughtful."

Nancy's funeral will be held on Friday June 10 at 11.30am at All Hallows Church in Bispham, followed by a service at Carleton Crematorium.

The Blackpool Medal presentations were held on Thursday May 5 at the Town Hall, with former councillor Lily Henderson and former boxer Brian London were also honoured.