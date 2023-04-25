News you can trust since 1873
Second probe opened into MP Scott Benton by Commons sleaze watchdog

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton - who was filmed offering to lobby in exchange for money - is facing a second investigation by Parliament’s standards watchdog.

By Richard Hunt
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:35 BST

Mr Benton had the Tory whip suspended earlier this month after an undercover Times expose allegedly showed him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors.

The Commons standards watchdog’s website says Mr Benton is under investigation for “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally”.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened a first probe two weeks ago into Mr Benton’s use of his parliamentary email address.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton. Picture: Press AssociationBlackpool South MP Scott Benton. Picture: Press Association
Blackpool South MP Scott Benton. Picture: Press Association
The controversial MP, who is sitting as an independent after his suspension by the Conservative parliamentary party, has been contacted for comment.

In The Times’ footage, Mr Benton also said he was willing to leak sensitive information to a bogus investment fund and ask parliamentary questions on its behalf.

Parliamentary rules forbid MPs from lobbying in return for payment

Meanwhile, Mr Greenberg also extended an investigation into allegations Prime Minister Rishi Sunak possibly failed to declare the shares his wife holds in a childcare agency that was boosted by the Budget.

