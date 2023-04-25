Mr Benton had the Tory whip suspended earlier this month after an undercover Times expose allegedly showed him offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling investors.

The Commons standards watchdog’s website says Mr Benton is under investigation for “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally”.

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened a first probe two weeks ago into Mr Benton’s use of his parliamentary email address.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton. Picture: Press Association

The controversial MP, who is sitting as an independent after his suspension by the Conservative parliamentary party, has been contacted for comment.

In The Times’ footage, Mr Benton also said he was willing to leak sensitive information to a bogus investment fund and ask parliamentary questions on its behalf.

Parliamentary rules forbid MPs from lobbying in return for payment