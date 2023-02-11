News you can trust since 1873
Scott Benton: from Jacinda Ardern to smoking bans, here's 10 targets of the Blackpool MP acerbic wit in 2023

Scott Benton MP could never be accused of not being prolific - or outspoken - on Twitter.

By Tony Durkin
3 minutes ago

Since winning the Blackpool South seat for the Conservatives in the 2019 General Election, Mr Benton hasn’t been reluctant to offer his opinions on a wide range of issues, many of them controversial.

He had had an especially busy spell since the turn of the year, as a host of matters hit the agenda.

Along with news of his activities in the Commons and out and about locally (such as “I'm continuing to push to bring passenger flights back to Blackpool Airport and use the airport to boost Blackpool's economy” and “We’ve visited over 900 houses this week. Thanks to those who stopped for a chat”), he has offered praise and encouragement on subjects ranging from The Silver Swans ballet academy (“Amazing group of ladies and a great way to keep active. They have sessions every week and cater to all abilities (even me!)”.to England football captain Harry Kane on his record-breaking goal achievement for his club Tottenham (Absolutely brilliant @HKane What a model professional and servant to our club. The greatest of all time).

But Mr Benton has been quick to weigh in with his often cutting thoughts on a whole range of topical issues as they have arisen. Here are just some of them.

1. Prince Harry

Mr Benton wasn't shy in coming forward regarding the controversy surrounding Prince Harry's memoir, Spare: "Hope all good booksellers are sticking this in the fantasy section where it belongs," he wrote.

2. 20mph zones

In reply to a suggestion that 20mph be the default speed limit in built-up areas, Mr Benton tweeted: "Completely ridiculous if true. 20mph zones are widely ignored as they don’t have public support, rarely enforced, and there’s no evidence that they achieve a reduction in casualties as the @transportgovuk recently confirmed".

3. Lancahire Police over the PM's no seatbelt fine

. In reply to a news tweet that Lancashire POlice were looking into video footgae tha t PM Rishin Sunak was not wearing a seat belt on a journey throughBlackpool, Mr Benton tweeted: "@LancsPolice do an amazing job, but I’m sure their time is better spent investigating serious crime which impacts on my constituents. The vast majority of people would think that politically motivated complaints about about a seat belt are not good use of frontline resources". https://twitter.com/ScottBentonMP/status/1616355992224124931?s=20&t=G2wyPlGcf8pnQZlQjVz_wg

4. Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell

On former shadow chancellor John McDonnell being invited to Blackpool by a prospective Labour candidate: "Appalling judgement by @ChrisPWebb He should apologise to the women of Blackpool for bringing this MP here".

