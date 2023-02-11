Scott Benton: from Jacinda Ardern to smoking bans, here's 10 targets of the Blackpool MP acerbic wit in 2023
Scott Benton MP could never be accused of not being prolific - or outspoken - on Twitter.
Since winning the Blackpool South seat for the Conservatives in the 2019 General Election, Mr Benton hasn’t been reluctant to offer his opinions on a wide range of issues, many of them controversial.
He had had an especially busy spell since the turn of the year, as a host of matters hit the agenda.
Along with news of his activities in the Commons and out and about locally (such as “I'm continuing to push to bring passenger flights back to Blackpool Airport and use the airport to boost Blackpool's economy” and “We’ve visited over 900 houses this week. Thanks to those who stopped for a chat”), he has offered praise and encouragement on subjects ranging from The Silver Swans ballet academy (“Amazing group of ladies and a great way to keep active. They have sessions every week and cater to all abilities (even me!)”.to England football captain Harry Kane on his record-breaking goal achievement for his club Tottenham (Absolutely brilliant @HKane What a model professional and servant to our club. The greatest of all time).
But Mr Benton has been quick to weigh in with his often cutting thoughts on a whole range of topical issues as they have arisen. Here are just some of them.