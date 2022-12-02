Royal Mail said it had reported picket line incidents to police in Lancashire, as well as London, West Midlands, Kent, Norfolk, Devon and Cornwall.

The company said it has written to union leader Dave Ward to complain about a pattern of “wholly unacceptable behaviour” on the picket lines.

The union has strongly denied the allegations and insisted that picketing has been peaceful since the start of strikes.

A sign held by a postal worker from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on the picket line at a Royal Mail Delivery Office.Picture by James Manning/PA Wire

Royal Mail said more than 100 allegations of incidents including violence and harassment have been reported over the four months of industrial action, with 35 cases reported to the police.

Postal workers – including those who collect, sort and deliver parcels – are continuing with strike action as part of a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions at the Royal Mail.

National strikes were held on Thursday (December 1) and further strike action is set to take place on Friday, December 9, Sunday, December 11 and Wednesday, December 14.

More strikes are planned in the run up to Christmas, including on Christmas Eve.

Royal Mail delivery office have been closed due to strike action. Picture credit: Belinda Jiao/PA

‘Culture of intimidation on the picket line’ says Royal Mail

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “This behaviour has no place in any civilised workplace. The direct intervention of the CWU’s general secretary is needed to end this culture of intimidation on the picket line, including many incidents by CWU representatives.

“More than 10,000 frontline employees chose to work on each of the last two days of strike action, and with numbers increasing with each passing day of industrial action, they should feel confident that they can do so safely and without the risk of harm.

"We have zero tolerance for bullying or harassment. We will continue to support any employee who works on a strike day.

"They can be assured that we will investigate every incident and allegation and take swift action to discipline the individuals involved appropriately.”

‘Allegations are embarrassing and untrue’ says union

A CWU spokesperson said: “These allegations are as embarrassing as they are untrue.

"For a chief executive who spends his every waking hour, intimidating, gaslighting and mocking our members online, to have the front to target others for wholly legal and friendly picketing is beyond a joke.

“Prior to every round of strike action, the union has reminded members to turn out in record numbers whilst being peaceful and respectful. Our members and reps have done us proud.

