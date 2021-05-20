Rough sleepers funding awarded to Blackpool

The council has received a grant of £428,750 from the government as part of a national investment of £203m.

Figures also show Wyre Council has received £130,000 and Fylde Council has received £25,000.

Funding will support rough sleepers

The money will be used by local authorities, charities and other organisations in 281 areas around the country to try to get rough sleepers off the streets for good.

It will go towards supporting shelters, specialist mental health services and addiction programmes.

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “In total we have received more than £400,000 to enable us to continue to support rough sleepers, building on the efforts of the last year.

“The initial allocation of £228,750 includes funding for specialist addiction services and housing related support. It also will go towards contingency measures during the winter months.

“An additional £200,000 has been allocated to enable us to continue to provide temporary accommodation whilst we are still in the period of restrictions, and additional support thereafter.

“The number of people in temporary accommodation is steadily reducing but we are still at a higher level than pre-pandemic. This funding will enable us to provide the support required as people move on.”

A total of 10 people were found sleeping on the streets in Blackpool during the 2020 official rough sleeper count, compared to 15 the year before.

The drop was in line with the national trend and followed intervention by councils to find accommodation for homeless people to protect them during the Covid pandemic.

The rough sleeper count, which in Blackpool is usually held in November, is designed to provide a snapshot of homelessness.

It does not include all the homeless people in the town – many people without their own home will have found a bed in a hostel or be sleeping temporarily on a friend’s sofa.