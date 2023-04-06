Originally it was proposed to build eight new homes on land at the corner of George Street and Coleridge Road.

But revised plans for the scheme have now been approved by town hall planners using their delegated powers, for four two-bedroom terraced houses instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, which is already underway, has seen a site previously occupied by the former Co-operative Dairy complex developed, following its demolition about 10 years ago.

The new houses on George Street (picture from Blackpool planning)

Since then the site had been the target of vandalism and fly-tipping.

A design statement accompanying the application says: “The developer made the decision in the current climate to only build four of the previous eightapproved dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is due to cash flow, rise in material costs and jeopardising potential sales.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terrace fronts George Street with off-street parking provision and some front garden space, plus rear gardens and access to a service path from Coleridge Road.

In approving the application, council planners say: “Previously, the site had been cleared and lay inactive and had a detrimental impact on the quality of the street scene.

“The housing development does improve the appearance of the site, particularly once landscaping has been planted and would have regenerative benefits for the wider area and this weighs in favour of the scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad