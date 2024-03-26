Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The resignation of resort MP Scott Benton was "the right thing to do", said Labour's Chris Webb, who will run as the party's candidate in the Blackpool South by-election.

Yesterday, Mr Benton - who lost the Conservative whip after being embroiled in a lobbying scandal - announced he will quit Parliament rather than wait for the outcome of a recall petition.

Scott Benton was caught in a lobbying sting (Credit: David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

Last month, he was suspended from the House of Commons for 35 days after he was found to have breached Commons rules. It came after he was filmed by The Times offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

Mr Benton was stripped of the Tory whip after the allegations surfaced and has been sitting as an independent.

Chris Webb is Labour's parliamentary candidate in the upcoming Blackpool South by-election

"Scott Benton MP has finally done the right thing and resigned," said Chris Webb, Labour candidate for the Blackpool by-election.

"The people of Blackpool South have been in limbo for the past twelve months. The Conservative’s inability to do the right thing has cost taxpayers half a million pound on a wasted recall petition.

"Scott has brought headlines to Blackpool for all the wrong reasons. People here deserve so much better.

"Voters now have the opportunity to elect someone who is Blackpool born and bred and who will always put Blackpool South first."

Mr Benton's resignation, coming before the petition was due to close on April 22, means Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another challenging by-election.

It will cause a headache for Mr Sunak following recent defeats to Labour in Kingswood and Wellingborough.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Monday, Mr Benton said: “It’s been the honour of a lifetime to represent our wonderful community in Parliament over the last four years.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I have written to the Chancellor this morning to tender my resignation as your MP.

“I’d like to thank the hundreds of residents who have sent supportive messages, cards and letters over the last few months and who have urged me to continue and fight the next election.

“The support that so many local people have given to me has made it all worthwhile.

