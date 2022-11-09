The club submitted an application, supported by the police, in August for the scheme to improve access at the south east corner of the ground, enabling away supporters to disperse more quickly into Henry Street.

But some residents fear the change could spark more disruption for people living in the area.

Bloomfield Road stadium

The application is seeking permission for the creation of three exits whichwould provide access from an internal spectator concourse onto a public alleyway.

It is proposed to direct away fans along the east-west alleyway onto Henry Street and then north to the public car parks.

The additional exits would enable fans to leave the ground more quickly and allow home and away supporters to be kept separate after the final whistle.

But a resident of Henry Street has objected to the scheme, saying people already have “to deal with football supporters that are drunk, weeing against my property, smashing bottles and dropping litter, drug taking and general noise and disturbances from both away and supporting fans.”

The objection adds: “My concern is that there are families with children and old people who live down Henry Street and I am myself disabled, when the crowd is large it can be scary living here.

“We have no guarantee that we will be safe. At the moment most of the footfall supporters goes out on to Bloomfield Road/Seasiders Way which is a much safer route and it also leads to the promenade.”

However a council planning report says “given the proximity of the street to the stadium, it is highly likely that residents are already subject to significant noise levels on match days. ”

The report says the new exits would enable fans to disperse more quickly so “any increased disturbance would be relatively short lived” while ” no unacceptable impacts on residential amenity over and above the existing situation are anticipated.”

