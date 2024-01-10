Residents raise alarm over late night booze bid by controversial Blackpool venue

The Trades Hotel has been in trouble with the council before

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents have warned they face late-night noise and disturbance if two Blackpool hotels near their homes are allowed to serve booze until the early hours of the morning.

People living near the Trades Hotel on Lord Street and the Moores Hotel on Banks Street are calling for the council to refuse a licensing application for both premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trades Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Cropper, who previously had his licence at the Trades Hotel suspended due to serving after hours, had applied for a new 4am licence for the venue but has since agreed to seek a 3am licence.

The application is also seeking an alcohol licence for 42 Bank Street (Moores Hotel) until 2am daily.

Following the submission of objections from three residents of the area, a licensing panel is due to be held at Blackpool Town Hall on Thursday, January 18 to determine the application.

Objectors say Banks Street is a residential area, including properties which have been refurbished by My Blackpool Home, a council-managed project aimed at driving up housing standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector warns in her submission to the hearing: “The loud music, increased traffic from taxis and cars and the likelihood of shouting and other disturbances is distressing, especially considering the presence of children and disabled individuals in the neighbourhood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another says the properties have been knocked through to each other, prompting fears of noise and disruption to nearby residents.

A council report says an agreement has been reached between the police and the applicant to reduce licensing hours being sought for the Trades Hotel to 3am instead of 4am, and to remove off-licence sales for alcohol.

The application by Mr Cropper says the Moores Hotel venue will primarily be used for dining and a bistro, while the Trades Hotel will offer a large bar and dining room. There will be separate entrances to each property with security measures including CCTV cameras and door staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2022, a decision was made by Blackpool Council to suspend the licence for the Trades Hotel for 14 days after a licensing panel heard evidence of after-hours sales.

It was claimed some people had been served from pitchers of beer bought before 2am.