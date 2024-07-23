Report highlights poor housing conditions many Blackpool residents are living in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £1.2m project targetting slum properties in Blackpool's inner areas has found many tenants are living in accommodation which puts them at risk.

The council used the cash - from the Conservative government's Levelling Up Fund - to strengthen its enforcement team as part of efforts to drive up standards in the private rented housing sector.

Damp is among the category 1 hazards found in Blackpool properties

But the latest report has shown 500 properties in Blackpool would not meet the Decent Homes Standard, which already covers social housing but had been due to be extended to private rented accommodation under the last government.

A report to Blackpool Council's Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee says a total of 679 initial inspections have been carried out as part of the project, and of those 454 inspections identified at least one Category 1 hazard, while in total there were 792 Category 1 hazards identified. Category 1 hazards include serious mould or damp, or issues such as dangerous stairs or electrical equipment.

The report says: "The aim of this pilot was always to try wherever possible to work with landlords and agents to improve property standards, whilst also advising them how near or far away they are from meeting the forthcoming Decent Homes Standard when applied to the private rented sector as part of the proposed Renters Reform Bill. The pilot has made a real impact in the area and received a positive response in the majority of cases."

Support officers also received 171 referrals requesting help for tenants and out of those, 147 people accepted support such as to find alternative accommodation, financial assistance or help liaising with landlords.

One mum-of-five has told how her family could only live in one room of their house in the Marton area of Blackpool because the mould was "so bad you could taste it".

Another family, living in Warley Road, North Shore, told how they feared rising damp was contributing to their six-month-old baby's respiratory illness.