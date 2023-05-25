News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Remaining sails removed from Blackpool windmill by specialist repair team

The remaining three sails have been removed from Little Marton Windmill in Blackpool to enable specialist repairers to assess their condition.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 25th May 2023, 16:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:47 BST

The Grade II listed landmark on Preston New Road, lost one of its sails in high winds on Good Friday (April 7).

Read more Windmill cordoned off after sails damaged on Blackpool landmark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Council chiefs cordoned off the windmill – which is considered part of the gateway to Blackpool – as it was feared further debris could fall from the structure.

The sails are removed from Little Marton Windmill by Wesham-based specialists Gilletts.The sails are removed from Little Marton Windmill by Wesham-based specialists Gilletts.
The sails are removed from Little Marton Windmill by Wesham-based specialists Gilletts.
Most Popular

Now all the sails have been removed and put into storage, but the council, which owns the windmill, says they will be reinstated.

A council spokesperson said: “Following the loss of one sail over the Easter weekend, the remaining three are also being removed.

Hide Ad

“This will give us an opportunity to assess them all thoroughly from the ground before making any necessary repairs.

Hide Ad

“Once this work is complete they will all be reinstated.”

The sails are removed from Little Marton Windmill by Wesham-based specialists Gilletts.The sails are removed from Little Marton Windmill by Wesham-based specialists Gilletts.
The sails are removed from Little Marton Windmill by Wesham-based specialists Gilletts.

The removal of the sails was co-ordinated by Wesham-based specialist joiner Joe Gillett, who last year made four new sails for Lytham Windmill and has worked on many similar landmarks over several decades.

Hide Ad

He said: “One of the sails at Little Marton has broken off and we are removing the other three to get them checked out before it is decided what work needs doing.

“They are going to a Blackpool Council depot to be looked at and then we’ll be happy to do what is required to ensure this great landmark looks its best.”

Hide Ad

Shirley Matthews, of the Friends of Little Marton Windmill, said: “It’s sad to see the windmill without its sails, but the work must be done and it means the sails can be given a full overhaul.

The windmill was damaged on Good FridayThe windmill was damaged on Good Friday
The windmill was damaged on Good Friday
Hide Ad

“It also means we should be able to get back inside the building and continue to hold our community events there.

“A lot of people love the windmill, and will look forward to seeing it fully repaired.”

The damaged sail was found on the ground early on Good Friday when it was decided to still go ahead with plans to hold an open day on Easter Sunday.

Hide Ad

But the event had to be abandoned after parts of a second sail started to come loose in the wind.

Hide Ad
Specialist repairers were brought inSpecialist repairers were brought in
Specialist repairers were brought in
Related topics:BlackpoolGrade IIBlackpool Council