The Grade II listed landmark on Preston New Road, lost one of its sails in high winds on Good Friday (April 7).

Council chiefs cordoned off the windmill – which is considered part of the gateway to Blackpool – as it was feared further debris could fall from the structure.

The sails are removed from Little Marton Windmill by Wesham-based specialists Gilletts.

Now all the sails have been removed and put into storage, but the council, which owns the windmill, says they will be reinstated.

A council spokesperson said: “Following the loss of one sail over the Easter weekend, the remaining three are also being removed.

“This will give us an opportunity to assess them all thoroughly from the ground before making any necessary repairs.

“Once this work is complete they will all be reinstated.”

The removal of the sails was co-ordinated by Wesham-based specialist joiner Joe Gillett, who last year made four new sails for Lytham Windmill and has worked on many similar landmarks over several decades.

He said: “One of the sails at Little Marton has broken off and we are removing the other three to get them checked out before it is decided what work needs doing.

“They are going to a Blackpool Council depot to be looked at and then we’ll be happy to do what is required to ensure this great landmark looks its best.”

Shirley Matthews, of the Friends of Little Marton Windmill, said: “It’s sad to see the windmill without its sails, but the work must be done and it means the sails can be given a full overhaul.

The windmill was damaged on Good Friday

“It also means we should be able to get back inside the building and continue to hold our community events there.

“A lot of people love the windmill, and will look forward to seeing it fully repaired.”

The damaged sail was found on the ground early on Good Friday when it was decided to still go ahead with plans to hold an open day on Easter Sunday.

But the event had to be abandoned after parts of a second sail started to come loose in the wind.

