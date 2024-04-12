Reform UK candidate pledges to bring a film studio to Blackpool if elected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the candidates in the Blackpool South by-election says he would campaign to bring a film studio to the resort if he was elected MP.

Mark Butcher, who works for charity Amazing Graze helping homeless people in the town, said it was wrong investment in the movie industry only went into London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Butcher (right) with MP Lee Anderson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, who is standing for Reform UK in the by-election, made the comments to broadcaster Mark Sutherland for his podcast.

He said he would campaign to build a major film studio in Blackpool on a par with Pinewood, Shepperton, and Elstree to release the talent in the town and the region.

He said: "North and West London control the narrative because they have the physical infrastructure with the film studios to fight the culture wars.

"London has hijacked all the good things. We need to fight the culture wars because they control the political policies and news media consensus. We need to release the creative talent in Blackpool and surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The loss of working men's clubs' infrastructure has cut off the music, comedy and other variety entertainment ladder outside of London. A small elite mega-rich group in London will not champion the people of Blackpool, the North-West and the English regions.

"We need to empower local people to do this. We need to give hope and inspiration to young highly talented creative people. They care about their home towns and will fight for them in the culture wars if we give them the infrastructure.

"London has taken a monopoly of music, film and the arts. We must take it back. London voted Remain, the English regions voted Leave. We need to rebalance the film, music, and arts infrastructure."