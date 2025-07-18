A row has broken out over Reform UK’s plans to limit the type of flags flown over Lancashire County Council’s headquarters.

The authority’s ruling group voted to launch a cabinet-led review of the symbols that can be raised at County Hall in Preston.

However, the party has already nailed its preferences to the mast, claiming that the proposed changes are designed to unify all Lancastrians under the banners of Lancashire and the UK - regardless of other aspects of their identity.

But opposition groups noted that the Pride flag, representing the LGBT community, would be the principal casualty of the rethink - and accused Reform of engaging in a culture war.

The flags usually flown on the roof of County Hall are the Union Jack and Lancashire Flag - but the latter can be swapped for flags used top mark specific occasions | National World

Rural affairs, environment and communities cabinet member Joshua Roberts put a motion before a meeting of the full council which declared that the authority "should be proud to fly the flags of our nation and of Lancashire - and [that] individual political causes should not take precedence over our shared identity”.

He then set out that “only the Union Flag, the Flag of England, the Lancashire Flag, royal flags, the Flag of the Commonwealth…and military flags and ensigns” should be raised.

“Inclusivity isn't measured by the number of flags flown - it’s reflected in our policies, services and engagement. The flag policy is about civic neutrality and unity - not exclusion,” County Cllr Roberts said.

The authority’s current flag policy - laid out in an internal document seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service - lists which flags other than the Union Jack, Lancashire Flag and Lancashire County Council flag can be hoisted at County Hall on individual days.

Currently, the Flag of England - the St. George’s Cross - the Commonwealth Flag, Armed Forces Flag and Merchant Navy red ensign all fly on or around the individual national days dedicated to those places and institutions, while the Pride Flag is flown on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on 17th May.

The Pride Flag will disappear from the list of those that can be flown at County Hall under the plans | Pixabay

Several other flags are also held by the county council, but are not currently on the roster of those in use - including the White Ribbon Flag, promoting domestic violence awareness, and the flags of the NHS and emergency services.

According to the flag policy document, all three of those were removed from regular use last year, under the previous Conservative administration - the White Ribbon Flag because of a clash with Lancashire Day celebrations and the NHS and emergency services flags for no specified reason.

However, the new administration’s early focus on flags - and the further changes proposed - were variously ridiculed and condemned.

Liberal Democrat group leader John Potter branded the principles presented to justify the rethink a “political charade".

“This is about removing certain flags from our policy - most notable, of course, is the Pride flag. It is evident that is what you are doing.

“Eighty-five percent of the LGBT community feel intimidated to a point where they feel they have to be ‘less gay’ in the workplace - and you're not even willing to fly a flag for some culture war nonsense. You shame yourself and you shame this county.

“You haven't even got the guts to say, ‘I don't believe in that flag’ - you [do] it by some politics speak [when] you are supposed to be the free speech warriors,” County Cllr Potter said.

He added that the county council should actually be broadening the number of flags that can be flown, to incorporate the likes of Holocaust Memorial Day.

Progressive Alliance opposition group leader Azhar Ali said that of all “the big issues” the authority could have been discussing, it was instead debating flags.

“It’s about our flagship flag policy which is going to change the lives of people across Lancashire,” he mocked. “That’s what they voted for on the doorstep - I don't think so,” County Cllr Ali said.

He attempted to amend County Cllr Robert’s motion by proposing the matter be discussed first by a cross-party scrutiny committee - minus the suggested list of options - with their recommendations then sent back to cabinet for consideration. County Cllr Ali said that to do otherwise suggested Reform had “an agenda”.

His amendment won support from other opposition parties, but was rejected by Reform.

County council leader Stephen Atkinson said the UK was “more fragmented than it’s ever been - and we need to come together as a country”.

“We need to put everyone together in one grouping, instead of constantly dividing and separating. This is the intellectual reason behind [the flag policy].

“Free speech is an individual situation that should be defended absolutely. So if you want to wear a Pride lanyard, so be it - that is your choice. But this is a civic institution that should be concentrating on providing public services, not being overtly political,” County Cllr Atkinson added.

However, Progressive Alliance member Michael Lavalette said the policy was intended to have the opposite effect - and would “divide our communities”.

Labour group leader Mark Clifford said there was every likelihood that amongst the group of 53 Reform county councillors, “some of your children" may be amongst the community for which the Pride flag is flown.

“I just cannot believe you think that's the most important thing [to be doing] - I find it disgraceful,” he added.

Conservative group leader Aidy Riggott said a friend of his had commented that those the change in flag policy would affect included "younger people who haven't yet come to terms with [their sexuality]”.

However, cabinet member for education and skills Matthew Salter said it was a matter of promoting “shared identity”,

“We are all Lancastrians - whatever our particular characteristics, whatever someone’s sexuality, ethnic background, religion - whatever else is true of us as individuals, we can all come together to celebrate Lancashire and to celebrate the flags of our nation,” County Cllr Salter said.

Summing up, County Cllr Roberts stressed that the authority “continues to support diverse communities through funding, outreach and representation”.

“This policy simply ensures that public buildings reflect shared civic identity, celebrating our local and national identity and acknowledging the important role...our armed forces play in the safety of our country.

“We want to foster a culture of inclusion and we believe the flags we support will bring [about] this spirit,” he added.

The final decision will be taken by cabinet at a later date after the motion was passed by a majority, with all opposition groups voting against it.

FLAG FACTS

There are five flagpoles at County Hall - two on the roof on the Pitt Street side of the building, two at ground level close to the Bow Lane entrance and another near the authority's war memorial.

The default position is for the Union Jack to fly at both dual-polled sites, accompanied by the Lancashire Flag at Pitt Street and Lancashire County Council Flag at Bow Lane.

It is the county and county council flags which are removed to accommodate the raising of other symbols on individual days.

The war memorial site is used to enable dignitaries to raise a flag safely as part of a larger gathering.

It is unclear whether the proposed new policy's reference only to the Lancashire Flag would mean that the county council flag would be removed or continue to be used.