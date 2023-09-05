Residents in one part of Blackpool will go to the polls next month in a move which could see new community led controls over future development in their neighbourhood.

The Marton Moss Forum has been working for more than four years on a neighbourhood plan for the area stretching between Division Lane and Yeadon Way which encompasses Blackpool’s rural hinterland.

A date has now been formally set for a referendum of residents after Blackpool Council approved the plan in June this year.

It will be held on Thursday October 5, with the polling station open between 7am and 10pm at South Shore Tennis Club on Midgeland Road.

Marton Moss

A public meeting is also being held ahead of the referendum, on Thursday September 14 at 7pm at South Shore Tennis Club. People can also view documents by logging onto www.martonmossforum.org

Only people living within the forum area will be eligible to vote. Roads which make up the forum area include Chapel Road, Stockydale Road, Jubilee Lane, and areas between Progress Way, Common Edge Road, Division Lane and Midgeland Road.

An email sent out to forum members says”This has been four years and seven months coming but, the day has finally been set for the residents to vote on accepting the neighbourhood plan.

“This plan will guide how Blackpool Council make decisions about what happens in the forum area.

The area included in the neighbourhood plan

“We hope that this neighbourhood plan is accepted by the residents and it forms the basis for Blackpool Planning to replace Core Strategy 26, which at present inhibits any new builds in the forum area.

“But the new neighbourhood plan allows small developments, in keeping with existing houses.

“It sets out what is acceptable in design and what considerations have to be taken into account when planning of any variety is sought. It looks to oversee how the forum area is administered so everyone can refer to it.”

If more than half of respondents agree, the neighbourhood plan will be formally adopted by the council and help shape future development.