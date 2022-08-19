Redundant bowling greens could solve parking crisis at Blackpool's Stanley Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been suggested redundant bowling greens could be used to extend the current car park next to the visitor centre and Art Deco Cafe.

The popularity of events such as the Sunday afternoon concerts at the bandstand has increased pressure on parking, while investment in activities including skateboarding is also drawing more visitors in.

There is already additional parking at Blackpool Sports Centre, while parking was permitted on some of the sports fields when Blackpool Cricket Club hosted a Lancashire county game on Friday August 19.

Packed out car park at Stanley Park

But Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, says even in mid-week the park is busier than ever.

He said: "One current issue with the park is the lack of car parking which may discourage visits at peak times.

"Additional car parking is available by the sports centre and high ropes and was provided by the council during the lockdown and has been a big bonus.

"I was thinking what other land could be provided to facilitate more car park spaces in the park.

Unused bowling greens at Stanley Park

"How about half the bowling greens (not the buildings and structures)? Would they be missed? Are they really important to the park and an instrumental part of our heritage."

Mr Patterson said the car park outside the visitor centre was built in the 1920s and has never been extended. Next to it are six bowling greens, only one of which is maintained.

He added: "I am sure there would be a lobby against using bowling greens for parking because it is recreational space.

"But demand changes, and we have to look at what's right for today. Just as we have moved forward with providing the BMX and skateboarding facilities, is this another step in the evolution of the park that Mawson designed?"

He added: "I am not saying we must tackle this project immediately but I know many drivers and visitors who are fed up with struggling to get into and out of the park and so do not contemplate a visit when they know it will be busy."