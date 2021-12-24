Real time bus information screens to be rolled out in Blackpool

The first screen, inside a shop window, displays live travel times for Blackpool Transport (BTS) and Stagecoach services.

Previously the information was only available via the BTS and Stagecoach smartphone apps.

Now transport chiefs hope to roll out further signage displaying real-time information for the 10 million passengers who travel by bus in the resort each year.

The first screen installed in Market Street

Displays are planned for key bus stops around the town, while free-standing totem screens will be installed round the new tram terminal, set to open next year on Talbot Road.

These will be interactive and display live travel information for buses, trains and trams, as well as maps, points of interest and other public messaging.

Coun Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for transport, said the first screen on Market Street showed “the potential of the technology, which we’re keen to roll out elsewhere. “

He added: “Our goal is to have real-time information in the street across multiple areas so that people can have more certainty about their journey, make the best use of their time and ultimately get where they need to be in Blackpool.”

Jane Cole, managing director at BTS, said: “This is the next step in making bus travel even more accessible than ever before and the digital screen will be an excellent journey planning tool for our customers.

“Displaying live bus departure times means customers can make informed travel plans and builds on our existing real-time information available in our app and website.”

Matt Davies, managing director for Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire, said: “Ensuring customers have easy and convenient access to bus service information will help us encourage more people to confidently make the switch from cars to buses.”