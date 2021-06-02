Pub plan for 'healthy' village on edge of Blackpool

Detailed plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to build a pub called The Whyndyke on land earmarked for a huge housing development.

Outline permission was first granted in 2015 for up to 1,400 homes on Whyndyke Farm on the edge of Blackpool, close to the M55 motorway.

Land at Whyndyke Farm is earmarked for housing

The outline scheme for the 225 acre site also sets out facilities including primary school a health centre, and a pub.

Work has yet to start but Preston-based architects Cassidy and Ashton have now lodged a full application for a one to two-storey pub between Windmill Rise to the north and Preston New Road to the west.

Documents submitted with the application say: “The building will make a positive contribution to the locality, through the use of good quality materials and methods selected to be sympathetic to the character of the area, whilst meeting the applicant’s aspirations.”

It is proposed to build a large dining area and bar, complemented by a mezzanine floor.

An artist's impression showing the proposed Whyndyke pub

The pub will be reached from Windmill Rise which currently provides access from Preston New Road to The Harbour mental health unit, and a car park with 71 spaces is proposed.

Whyndyke Farm was designated as a ‘healthy new town’ when the development plans first emerged, with a layout designed to encourage walking and cycling.

Previously it has been reported the Whyndyke development would be based on 10 ‘principles of healthy living’, including reducing health inequalities by making the area sustainable, creating interesting public open spaces which encourage community participation and offering sources of fresh local food via initiatives like community gardens.