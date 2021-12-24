£600k to help Blackpool's homeless

The funding of £598,871 includes £21,000 towards helping those who may be forced onto the streets due to domestic abuse.

Coun Gillian Campbell, cabinet member with responsibility for homelessness, said: “ Each year we receive a similar grant to support the vital homeless advice and prevention work carried out by our housing options team.

“This year we have received an additional £21,000 to fund the new duties we now have under the Domestic Abuse Act.”

The grant will help provide support for homeless people

The money will be used to help people find a new home, get help with evictions or move into temporary accommodation.

Nationally the government has provided an additional £5.8m to help councils prioritise people forced into homelessness by domestic abuse.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton said: “I very much welcome this announcement which will mean that Blackpool will benefit from £577,273 giving support to the homeless and those who may be at risk of losing their home.

“Another £21,598 is added to help those who may be forced into homelessness through domestic abuse. “

A recent council report said during 2020/21, more than 850 households including 110 families at risk of homelessness had been helped by the council and its partners.

Of these more than 700 had now been found permanent homes including their own tenancies, supported housing or returning to live back home with their families.

The number of people estimated to be rough sleeping on any one night in Blackpool is currently between 12 and 14, around half of whom are from outside of Blackpool.

Minister for rough sleeping Eddie Hughes said: “I have seen first-hand the devastation of those who come face to face with homelessness, and my heart goes out to anyone in this situation.

“The support is going directly to communities that need it most.

“It will help thousands of people across England, with councils able to prevent homelessness before it occurs and put a roof over the heads of those who have lost their homes.”