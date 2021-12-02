£25,000 investment in Blackpool park is welcome boost

Coun David O'Hara outside the pavilion which has a new roof

When the pavilion was built at Watson Road Park in South Shore, there was only enough money in the project to tile it with left-overs from other council buildings.

But 10 years on, a bespoke new roof has been installed funded by £10,000 from the Friends of Watson Road Park, £10,000 from the council and £5,000 from the ward budget of councillors David O’Hara and Derek Robertson.

Bill Eccles, chairman of the friends group, said: “We’ve not only had a new roof, but the facias and guttering have been replaced and insulation has been put in.

“It had a good test during the gales we had from Storm Arwen and although a couple of tiles came off, that has been rectified.

“Hopefully we will be able to get back to normal next year after Covid and start having more events and having the pavilion used more and more by the community.”

Coun O’Hara said: “The previous tiles were being broken up all the time, and eventually the council ran out of replacements, so the building really needed a new roof and we’re delighted the work has now been done.”

The pavilion boasts a kitchen and meeting areas and is open daily serving teas and coffees, with the friends group hoping to negotiate a lease with the council to operate a cafe in the future.

Any community groups wanting to use the building can contact Roger Graham, events organisor for the Friends of Watson Road Park, on 07948 749855.