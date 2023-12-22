£200,000 upgrade of Claremont Community Centre will transform former library building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A £200,000 injection of cash is transforming a community centre in one of Blackpool’s most deprived neighbourhoods.

Claremont Community Centre on Claremont Road, North Shore, is based in a former library which closed in 2004, with the council-owned building having little investment since.

Coun Lynn Williams at the newly refurbished garden room at Claremont Community Centre

But now a project is underway to reconfigure the space to provide two large activity rooms and improved kitchen facilities. The roof is also being repaired and new floors, a heating system and boiler are being installed.

New doors have been fitted leading directly into a community garden, while it is proposed to develop a fruit tree orchard on another parcel of green space.

It is hoped the council-funded project will boost existing activities held at the centre, and encourage more residents and volunteers to use the facilities.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams, who represents Claremont ward, said: “There hasn’t been any investment in the building for 13 years and it needs it as it was becoming unusable.

“One of the main areas needing improvement was the kitchen. Better facilities will mean we can hold cooking sessions and it will support events such as the Chatty Cafe.

“We will also be putting in washing machines and dryers which people can use.

“The main room is still for general use and we have all sorts there from Taekwondo to a spiritualist group and life drawing as well as it being for hire for birthday parties etc.

“The back room was previously partitioned off, but it has been opened out to create what we call the garden room.”

Additional funding has been secured to employ two support workers and a community centre manager to coordinate events.

It is hoped the work will be completed in early 2024, with proposals in place for it also to become a hub for some health services.

Fellow Claremont ward councillor Ivan Taylor also welcomed the investment.

He said: “There was a lot of office space which was taking up half the building, so that has been cleared out to make two big open spaces.