The £1.1m grant from the Safer Roads Fund will be invested in upgrades to Talbot Road and Westcliffe Drive, between their junctions with the Promenade at North Pier and St Walburga’s Road.

Work could include re-designing junctions and improving signage and road markings. The programme also aims to reduce the risk of collisions, and cut congestion, journey times and emissions.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We submitted a bid for funding for A586, between the Promenade and Plymouth Road roundabout.

Talbot Road (picture from Google)

“This work will entail a programme of road safety improvement measures. A detailed design will now be prepared.”

Talbot Road has already seen significant changes to its layout between North Pier and North Railway Station with the construction of the tramway extension which is due to begin operating sometime this year.

A new tram terminal is currently nearing completion as part of the Holiday Inn hotel development on Talbot Road.

The Blackpool scheme is one of five road schemes benefiting from a total of £3.6m being injected in the North West by the Department for Transport.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “Britain’s roads are some of the safest in the world, but we are always looking at ways to help keep motorists and all road users safer.

“That’s why this £3.6m injection for cities across the North West is the first crucial step to ensuring local councils have the support they need to keep everyone safe, while also reducing congestion and emissions.”

Nationally £47.5m is being invested in 27 different schemes based on road safety risk, looking at data on those killed and seriously injured alongside traffic levels.

Dr Suzy Charman, executive director of the Road Safety Foundation said: “Systematic changes have already had a big impact on road death and serious injury, for example seatbelts and airbags protect lives when crashes happen.

