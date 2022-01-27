£13m housing scheme approved for north Blackpool

The council’s planning committee agreed the application by Create Homes to build 51 properties on land between Ryscar Way and Faraday Way in Bispham after hearing the developer was aiming to meet its demands.

The plans show 16 affordable houses within the scheme set aside in their own enclave with a separate access, but Ingthorpe ward councillor Jo Farrell called for them to be integrated among the more expensive properties.

She said: “It is absolutely unacceptable 16 houses are going to be clustered in one corner of this development with its own separate entrance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current layout of homes at Ryscar Way, which could be revised to integrate affordable housing

Andrew Booth, representing Create Homes at the meeting, said the proposals had been drawn up in partnership with Great Places who would be providing the affordable homes.

But he added: “However we are aware the proposals don’t enjoy universal support given the clustering of the accommodation in a single area.”

He said Create was committed to “working with the council to deliver a high quality scheme that meets the requirements of all parties.”

As a result revised designs had been submitted which complied with the council’s emerging policies on affordable housing in order to “pepper pot” the homes among the rest of the properties on the site.

It was the second time the application to develop council owned land was before the committee after being deferred in November amid fears over road safety.

Councillors heard subsequent traffic surveys in the area had found no evidence of excessive speeding, but the developer had agreed to install two vehicle activated speed signs on Faraday Way and improve the layout of a mini-roundabout.

The application was agreed with final approval designated to planning officers subject to the conditions being complied with.