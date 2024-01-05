Road improvements are on the way

A Blackpool road is set to receive a £1.1m upgrade after being identified as one of the most dangerous roads in the country.

The council has received government cash to carry out work to improve the Talbot Square to St Walburgas roundabout route, including Talbot Road, Westcliffe Drive and Poulton Road.

Talbot Road

A council report says: "The design options for the route are still in the early stages, with the highways team currently providing direction to some specialist scheme design experts.

"Although the funding comes with tight restrictions around the type of changes which are needed and the location they are delivered at, this welcome financial boost is likely to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured in road traffic accidents."