Tenants have now moved into all 75 properties built at Troutbeck Crescent, Mereside, following the £10m construction project to revitalise the area.

Work began in 2019 when 81 former flats dating back to the 1960s which had become difficult to let and needed £3m worth of repairs, were demolished.

Coun Ivan Taylor with residents on Troutbeck Crescent

As work progressed the first residents moved into their new homes in summer 2021, built by Blackpool-based RP Tyson Construction and designed by Preston architects Cassidy & Ashton.

John Donnellon, chief executive of the council’s arms length company Blackpool Coastal Housing, said: “This is a scheme the council and Blackpool can be proud of, replacing ageing accommodation with modern high quality housing for Blackpool residents.

“Giving Blackpool stable housing options is a key priority for the town and Troutbeck represents that ambition at its very best.”

The project has been funded by the council but is self-financing through tenant rents, and has been supported with grant funding from Homes England under the Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme 2016-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new homes

Houses have been designed not to look like traditional social housing, and include adaptations to enable independent living for people such as Richard Ramsbottom who has mobility and health needs.

He said: “My previous accommodation had stairs, and with an upstairs bathroom it was a big problem for me to manage.

“I now have an accessible living space all on one level, with big windows and gardens. This is so much better for me. It is a great development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction phase also saw jobs created for local people and the employment of 12 new apprentices by Tyson’s including joiners and plasterers.

The former flats which were demolished

Coun Ivan Taylor, Blackpool Council deputy leader with responsibilities for housing, said: “This has been one of many significant investment schemes and projects across the town that are making Blackpool better.

“Troutbeck has provided better living accommodation as well as benefitting our local economy through local contracts, job creation and skills learning opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad