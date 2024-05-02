Proposals revealed for new homes on site of old warehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been lodged with Blackpool Council which could see 23 new homes built in South Shore.

The layout of the proposed development (Alan Jones Chartered Surveyors)

An outline application (23/0449) has been submitted seeking permission to demolish an existing warehouse on Stanmore Avenue and replace it with buildings containing 23 flats.

Applicant Colin Blanthorn says the site is situated in a mixed area which contains some homes as well as commercial buildings and a car park to the rear. The warehouse earmarked for demolition dates back to around 1935.