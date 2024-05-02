Proposals revealed for new homes on site of old warehouse
Plans have been lodged with Blackpool Council which could see 23 new homes built in South Shore.
An outline application (23/0449) has been submitted seeking permission to demolish an existing warehouse on Stanmore Avenue and replace it with buildings containing 23 flats.
Applicant Colin Blanthorn says the site is situated in a mixed area which contains some homes as well as commercial buildings and a car park to the rear. The warehouse earmarked for demolition dates back to around 1935.
A design statement accompanying the application says the warehouse has had a long-standing commercial use, primarily for storage and distribution and more recently for retail use, with ancillary offices. However, it adds: “The proposed development would be more in keeping with the general residential area of Stanmore Avenue and the adjacent streets.”
