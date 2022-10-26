Private renters in Blackpool need assurances over quality of their homes

Steps should include the end of 'no fault' evictions, additional enforcement powers for local authorities, and the introduction of a private rented sector (PRS) ombudsman.

Around a quarter of residents in Blackpool live in privately rented homes.

The council has submitted its views in response to the Government's consultation on the introduction of a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector.

Leader of Blackpool Council Lynn Williams

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: "In doing so, we urge the Government to now follow through on its promise to raise legal minimum standards, reduce health inequalities and improve countless lives.

"Everyone deserves a decent, secure, warm, affordable home.

"However, we know that poor housing standards, particularly in the private rented sector (PRS), play a crucial role in driving some of the worst outcomes in our country.

"This is especially true in Blackpool, where areas of failed private rented housing create the conditions for the lowest life expectancy in England."

Coun Williams said priorities should include raising the legal minimum standards for private rented housing to help create healthier living environments and communities.

She added: "We are clear that the current measure of suitability in the private rented sector (the housing health and safety rating system) is not sufficient to ensure that people renting privately have homes that are fit for purpose.

"Introducing a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector will create parity with the social housing sector, improve the quality of people’s homes, and ultimately improve the life chances of some of the poorest in society.

"We urge the Government to adopt some of the other measures proposed, such as the end of 'no fault' evictions, additional enforcement powers for local authorities, and the introduction of a PRS Ombudsman.

"Everyone should be entitled to a decent home in the 21st century. These reforms are long overdue and it is now time for the Government to act."