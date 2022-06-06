Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face vote of no confidence

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to face a vote of no confidence in Parliament later today.

By Brian Ellis
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:52 am
The Conservative Party announced at breakfast time that it had reached the 15 per cent threshold of MPs seeking a vote.

Members will now hold a ballot between 6pm and 8pm tonight, with the votes being counted straight away.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, issued a statement saying: "The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

"In accordance with the rules a ballot will be held between 1600 and 1800 today 6th June - details to be confirmed.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised.

"Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today."

Sources say the Prime Minister was told yesterday that he would be facing a vote.

