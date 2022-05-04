Pressure for on-street parking in Blackpool prompts update on restrictions

The document sets out measures designed to control issues including residents only parking schemes, the use of double yellow lines and parking on grass verges.

A report says: "The on-street parking of vehicles is one of the most commonly reported traffic management issues.

Blackpool Council has refreshed its on-street parking policy

"Typical problems include inconsiderately parked vehicles causing an obstruction or restricting visibility, residents competing with shoppers or commuters, and disabled parking."

It warns increased car ownership means "ever increasing competition for road space, more demand on use, more vehicles and by default more demand on street parking."

The updated document "sees a balanced approach to parking control and any measures we introduce, it contains the criteria and the reasoning to support decisions made on any restrictions introduced or refused in relation to requests for action from stakeholders."

Referring to parking on pavements, it says: "Whilst parking on footways can be very inconvenient to pedestrians, particularly those who are blind or partially sighted, and for those in wheelchairs, it is not an offence to park on verges or footways unless it is prohibited by a byelaw or TRO (traffic regulation order)."

Last summer a huge influx of visitors following the end of lockdown put pressure on on-street parking in South Shore, with one councillor claiming traffic wardens were overwhelmed with the amount of infringements.

Waterloo councillor Derek Robertson said at the time: “People were parking in every corner including on footpaths and grass verges with the car parks full.

“People were also parking in residential streets causing residents stress."