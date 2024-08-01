Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A question mark hangs over the long hoped-for reopening of the Poulton-to-Fleetwood railway line following the government’s cancellation of the funding pot that might have helped pay for it.

It is the second Fylde coast rail upgrade facing an uncertain future after the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, axed the Restoring Your Railway Fund (RYRF) on Monday after declaring the Conservatives had left a “£22bn hole” in the nation’s budget.

The project would see the five-mile route reinstated more than half a century after it closed to passenger traffic in May 1970.

The new Labour MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, Lorraine Beavers, says she has confirmed with the Department for Transport that the scheme is one of those now “under review” - and stressed that she will continue to campaign for it.

Thornton railway station - along with a stop at Burn Naze - could have been put back on track under the plans to reopen the line from Poulton to Fleetwood

However, Wyre Council’s Conservative leader Michael Vincent believes government promises of consideration still being given to individual RYRF proposals is “a way of [them] trying to deflect some of the grief they’ll get” about the decision to scrap the RYRF.

The previous Tory administration gave the nod for further exploration of a new Poulton-to-Fleetwood link in 2022, using cash from the fund. That put it at a more advanced stage in the approval process than a proposal for ‘passing loop’ on the South Fylde line - designed to allow the introduction of half-hourly services between Blackpool South and Preston - which is also now under threat.

The five-mile line between Poulton and Fleetwood stopped ferrying passengers 54 years ago as part of the infamous cuts made by British Rail chairman Dr. Richard Beeching - although it continued to carry freight until 1999.

For more than 15 years, local campaigners have pushed for the restoration of the route - and have also got their hands dirty by tidying up swathes of the overgrown track and also breathing new life into the closed station at Thornton.

There have been no passenger services north of Poulton, towards Fleetwood, for 54 years

Their efforts looked like they had paid off in 2019, when the Poulton-to-Fleetwood line - which also includes a stop at Burn Naze - became something of a poster child for the promises of the then Boris Johnson government to reinstate a raft of scrapped lines.

The Prime Minister himself turned up at Thornton station during that year’s general election campaign and the then transport secretary, Grant Shapps, actually launched the Restoring Your Railway initiative in Fleetwood in January 2020.

However, Eddie Fisher, president of the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society, is sanguine about the fact the axe has now fallen on the funding intended to resurrect redundant railways like the one fought for by his group.

“It was probably a natural thing for the current government to cancel it, because there hadn’t really been anything going on since 2022 anyway - and I believe there are other funding streams available to take the scheme forward,” Eddie explained

Destination nowhere? What now for a rail link between Poulton and Fleetwood?

He says he remains “optimistic” that the vision for the revitalised line will still be realised - not least because it offers so many benefits.

“It would transform the lives of people that don't have access to cars. For instance, young people from Fleetwood and Thornton would be able to [more easily] access higher education, via much more efficient transport than is currently offered.”

Lorraine Beavers, who has long championed the cause of the Poulton-to-Fleetwood line during her pre-parliamentary career as a county, borough and town councillor in Wyre and Fleetwood, said the current uncertainty surrounding the project was because “the Tories left our finances and our infrastructure in a dire state”.

“Because of [their] reckless mismanagement of infrastructure, the transport secretary is set to review individual transport projects - including the Fleetwood rail link - ahead of the spending review.

The MP for the now defeunct Lancaster and Fleetwood constituency Cat Smith (second from right) pictured in 2019 at the end of the line in Fleetwood with a petition calling for the town to get its railway back

“I will continue to fight for this vital link and the Labour government remain absolutely committed to delivering transport that works for every corner of the country,” Ms. Beavers added.

But Cllr Vincent said he feared the plans had now hit the buffers - a prospect he branded “very disappointing”.

“I don't think [the promise of a review] is genuine at all. It’s gone from there being a realistic prospect of the [Poulton-to-Fleetwood line] reopening to there being no prospect of it - within a month of the new government being elected.

“Instead of continuing with [the previous government's investment], they are spending billions on renationalising the railways - and that money would be better spent on improving them,” Cllr Vincent stated.

HOW WOULD IT WORK?

There are three options for reintroducing rail services between Poulton and Fleetwood - traditional ‘heavy rail’, a light rail scheme or a hybrid ‘tram-train’ service.

Each of the possibilities was assessed in a strategic outline business case drawn up for Lancashire County Council three years ago - and would cut current journey times to varying degrees.

A reinstated heavy rail link would be the fastest option, offering an 11-minute trip from a newly-built Fleetwood station at Jameson Road to Poulton-le-Fylde - and a 28-minute journey time straight through to Preston.

In contrast, a tram-train would provide a 22-minute journey time from Fleetwood Ferry tram stop to Poulton-le-Fylde - before Preston-bound passengers would have to change onto existing heavy rail services.

Just accessing the railway network from Fleetwood can currently take at least 40 minutes, with trips into Preston taking up to an hour.

The business case notes that Fleetwood has low levels of car ownership, meaning that many people are reliant on public transport - and those who do have their own vehicles are driven to use them in such numbers that they cause “high levels of congestion and low air quality”.

Although slower than a heavy-rail service, the tram-train option - which the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands is the preferred option of local and national transport bosses - has the benefit of connecting into the heart of Fleetwood, via existing tram stops, rather than coming to a halt at Jameson Road, where the old line ends.

Eddie Fisher says the “ultimate option”, in his view, would be to link in a tram-train service on the Poulton-to-Fleetwood line with a new South Fylde passing loop - making use of the fact that tram-trains can run on the same track as heavy rail - and create a 30-minute frequency service connecting all of the stations across Wyre and Fylde.

“You could retain the Blackpool South line for heavy rail services on an hourly [basis] and run a half-hourly tram train service down it as well. That would link into North Fylde - so you would get the best of both worlds,” he said.

Reinstating the Poulton-to-Fleetwood link is estimated, at 2020 prices, to cost between £121m for the most basic heavy rail connection, to £251m for the most advanced tram-train service. Both figures appear to lend weight to criticism expressed at the launch of the initiative by the Labour Party and the RMT rail union that the total £500m RYRF pot would have been insufficient because of the huge costs in each potential project.

The South Fylde passing loop's cost estimates ranged from £24m to £47m, depending on the extent of the new infrastructure to be created and issues such as electrification.

SHIFTING STATION

Fleetwood station spent time in three different locations during its 130-year existence. From 1840 to 1883, it was on Dock Street, opposite Church Street, before moving to Queen's Terrace through until 1966. For the final four years of its life it then relocated to the stop previously known as Wyre Dock.

COUNCIL ‘IN THE DARK’ OVER RAIL CUTS

Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for economic development and growth, Aidy Riggott, said that authority had “yet to be notified by the new government of the cancellation of any of the schemes we were hoping and expecting to progress to construction and delivery, including the South Fylde Loop and Fleetwood to Poulton line”.

He added: “This news, if true, would be a huge disappointment to the county council as well as to residents and businesses across Lancashire, given the funding and cross-party support in council offered to both schemes. We look forward to hearing the new government's plans for funding options to support the development of rail transport infrastructure in Lancashire."