Poulton Clinic demolition underway as site is set to be replaced by new homes

Council planners gave the go ahead in September last year for six new homes to be built on the site where the health clinic is being knocked down.

Some four three-bed houses, and two two-bed houses, will be built on the plot in Princess Avenue, in front of St Chad's Church of England Primary School.

Housing developers Nexus Planning said the development would "retain the existing path along the eastern boundary," which links Princess Avenue to the school.

The demolition of Poulton Clinic is underway as the building is pulled down to make way for six new homes. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

Each house will have "large rear gardens with access for waste storage and maintenance," with one private parking space per two-bed house and two spaces per three-bed.

The properties are set to be "two storey symmetrical terraced dwellings, generally built in red brick (some white render) with access to the back through a central alley and soft landscaping at the front."

Last September, a spokesman for Blackpool Victoria Hospital confirmed all health services in the building, which included family services such as midwifery appointments and baby-weighing clinics, were to be moved to the Civic Centre in Breck Road.