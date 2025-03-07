Potholes: here are all the roads in Fylde and Wyre to be resurfaced this year

Lancashire highways bosses have revealed they plan to carry out 126 road resurfacing schemes over the next 12 months.

The list is more than 40 percent longer than the equivalent job sheet last year after cash injections from both Lancashire County Council and the government added a combined £27.3m to the amount that would otherwise have been available.

The total number of roads that will be repaired is dozens greater than the project tally, because several of the schemes involve work on more than one route.

The pre-planned upgrades are in addition to the day-to-day repairs that will be undertaken as and when individual defects - like individual potholes - occur during the course of the year.

Tens of millions more in funding is being poured into Lancashire's potholes this year

The projects cover only the county council area – which includes Fylde and Wyre - with Blackpool Council having their own highways plans.

As in previous years, the works are a combination of full resurfacing and so-called ‘surface dressing’, a special process that not only improves the condition of carriageways, but seals them to prevent future damage caused by water entering cracks in the road.

County Hall’s highways maintenance budget for 2025/26 amounts to £61.8m. That includes £15m taken from the extra £45m the authority allocated to Lancashire’s roads over the next three years at its budget last week, plus £12.3m announced by the government in December as part of a nationwide funding boost.

Overall, £19.7m from the total cash pot has been earmarked for pre-determined works to both roads and footpaths, while £27.9m is reserved for the “reactive” maintenance needed to deal with defects which appear unexpectedly.

As the county council fixes all potholes that are more than 40mm deep, that aspect of its highways budget will be dictated by demand - and so could end up being larger than currently anticipated, requiring some of the other planned works to be "deprioritized" and rolled into future years.

The remainder of the money will be used to cover the cost of repairs to bridges and other structures (£6.6m), drainage issues (£1.8m) and the replacement of streetlamps (£4.6m) and traffic lights (£572k).

Wyre is line for 13 pre-planned road repairs and Fylde 11.

Conservative cabinet member for highways and transport Rupert Swarbrick told the cabinet meeting at which the funding allocations were approved that he understood why some councillors may be unhappy that they did not have a particular scheme planned for a road in their area.

However, he stressed that the repair programme was “driven by the data”, meaning the authority was not “open to be[ing] lobbied” on the subject.

County Cllr Swarbrick also reminded members that there had been cross-party support for the authority’s transport asset management plan which was brought in under a Labour administration a decade ago and set out a 15-year set of priorities for road maintenance, designed to improve the overall condition of the county’s roads. That policy is about to enter its third and final phase, details of which have yet to be published.

Labour opposition group leader Matthew Tomlinson acknowledged his group’s backing of the plan, but echoed the sentiment that it may lead to "frustrations" over certain roads amongst some members. He also emphasised the government’s contribution to the bolstered budget for Lancashire's highways this year - but welcomed the county council’s investment as well.

Cabinet members were also presented with a list of a further 41 resurfacing schemes that have been costed, but for which funding has not yet been set aside.

Deputy county council leader Alan Vincent said he would consider bringing forward a greater share of the authority's extra £45m-over-three years than the £15m so far allocated, in order to take advantage of “opportunities to accelerate” work where it was both possible and "financially sensible” to do so.

In a statement after the meeting, County Cllr Swarbrick said of the highways maintenance programme: "This significant investment reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that Lancashire's roads – which support more than 4.6 million journeys every day – are safe, reliable, and fit for purpose for everyone.

"Improving our roads is our number one priority - that's why we're committing £45m over the next three years on top of our 2025/26 allocation from the Department for Transport.

"This funding will allow us to plan and execute more comprehensive improvements, addressing both immediate repairs and proactive maintenance.

"I would like to thank residents in advance for their continued support and patience while we roll out this ambitious maintenance programme.

"We will continue to carry out reactive repairs alongside these schemes and you can help us more effectively prioritise our work by reporting faults via our website."

WHICH ROADS ARE BEING RESURFACED IN FYLDE AND WYRE?

This is a breakdown of all the planned projects in the format: road name - county council division - nature of work

Lancashire County Council says the list is subject to change if budgets or circumstances demand it.

Fylde

A583 Blackpool Road - Fylde East - surface dressing from Lea Gate Hotel to junction with A584 Preston New Road and from junction with A584 Preston New Road to junction with Preston Old Road

Albany Road - Lytham - resurfacing from Worsley Road to Blackpool Road

Blackpool Old Road - Fylde West - resurfacing full length

Cambridge Road/Ansdell Road South/Windsor Road - Lyrham - surface dressing of Cambridge Road/Ansdell Rd from Church Road/Blackpool Road junction to Clifton Drive; and of Windsor Road from Ansdell Road South to Woodlands Road

Chain Cane - Fylde West - resurfacing from Bibby Drive to Mythop Road

Kilgrimol Gardens/Salcombe Road/Sidmouth Road - St Annes North - surface dressing of full lengths

Meagles Road - Fylde West - resurfacing full length

Norfolk Road/Talbot Road/Wykeham Road/Bellingham Road - Lytham - surface dressing of full lengths

Park Lane and surrounding roads - Fylde East - surface dressing of full lengths of Park Lane, Greenhill Avenue, Ravenglass Close, Eskdale Drive, Santon Close, Alexandra Road and Derby Road

Smithy Lane - Fylde West - surface dressing from Albany Rd to Heyhouses Lane

Snowdon Road - St Annes - resurfacing adopted Section

Wyre

Alexandra Road - Thornton and Hambleton - resurfacing from Victoria Road East to Belvedere Road

Arthurs Lane/Sunderlands Avenue - Thornton and Hambleton - resurfacing full lengths

Bradshaw Lane - Wyre Rural Central - resurfacing full length

Cumberland Avenue - Cleveleys East - resurfacing from Blaydon Avenue to Northumberland Avenue

Cumberland Avenue and surrounding roads - Cleveleys East - surface dressing of sections of Cumberland Ave, Central Avenue North and Northumberland Avenue; Ringway from Northumberland Ave to house no. 64; Hexham Ave, Oxenholme Ave, Seaton Ave and Cleveleys Avenue

Dimples Lane - Wyre Rural East - repairs to carriageway edge

Grange Road - Fleetwood East - resurfacing from Princes Way to Broadway roundabout

Gubberford Lane - Wyre Rural East - resurfacing from Lancaster New Road to Woodlands View

Moss Side Lane/Moss Edge Lane - Thornton and Hambleton - resurfacing from Pump House dwelling to Primrose Cottage

Moss Lane West Lancashire North - resurfacing from Taylors Meanygate to the church

New Lane - Cleveleys South and Carleton - resurfacing from Fleetwood Road South to Egerton Cottage

Skipton Avenue/Heaton Close/Bolton Avenue - Cleveleys South and Carleton - resurfacing full lengths of Skipton Avenue and Heaton Close and Bolton Avenue from Skipton Avenue to outside house no. 31

Yewlands Drive - Wyre Rural - resurfacing full length

Source: Lancashire County Council