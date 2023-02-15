Since being set up in 2018, Positive Transitions has helped 130 young people go onto lead stable lives.

The scheme was set up after it was found youngsters leaving care were far more likely to lose their homes due to not having support when it came to paying their bills and successfully managing their finances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was developed by Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH) in partnership with the council after social workers warned care leavers were repeatedly failing to keep their tenancies, and would lose their home on average five times.

Positive Transitions helps young people learn life skills including managing their bills

Maggie Cornall, director of operations at BCH, said: “The service aims to set our young people up for the best start to independent living and becoming positive contributors to the community.

“Our approach is to support our care leavers in the same way as any caring parent would do with a young person leaving home for the first time.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One young person, who asked not to be identified, was housed in January 2018 and said the support he had received had helped him keep his home.

He said: “My Positive Transitions Officer has helped with loads of different things and also encouraged and supported me to apply for an internship.

“I got the job which has made a massive difference to my finances. I’ve been able to pass my training course and get a small motorbike so I’m more independent.

“I think Positive Transitions really helped my transition to adulthood and made living alone a lot less overwhelming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few young people have moved out of the area with the majority continuing to live successfully in their homes, moving into two bed properties or into private rented houses as their family has grown, while continuing to receive support when needed.

Coun Jim Hobson, cabinet member with responsibilities for care leavers said: “This service is so vital in helping our young people who are leaving care.