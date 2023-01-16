Chris plans to ‘[put] locals first’ in his campaign to represent Blackpool South in parliament, which has been backed by Gordon Marsden, the former Blackpool South MP for 22 years.

At his campaign launch, on Jan 08, 2023, the Blackpool-born Labour candidate said he wants to ‘provide grass root solutions and deliver real change for [his] home town,’ which he said has suffered from the ‘sticking plaster, short-term mindset of funding and support’.

Chris, who volunteers at Blackpool Food Bank as well as supporting various homeless and mental health charities, said: “I have a real track record of fighting for our communities to support the most vulnerable in society.

Chris Webb has launched a campaign to become the new Labour parliamentary candidate for Blackpool South

"In the last 13 years, we've seen heart-breaking decline under the Tories. Life has become tougher for most in our town struggling to make ends meet.”

Chris, raised over £14,000 to ensure no child went hungry when Scott Benton MP voted against free school meals.

And he reached out to vulnerable groups and helped tackle anti-social behaviour in his three years as Lancashire's Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner.

Labour

Gordon Marsden, former Blackpool South MP, has endorsed Chris’ campaign, writing: “Chris has the deep roots, experience and local knowledge that the town desperately needs now, which is why I'm supporting his campaign to be Blackpool South's next MP.

Chris has been relentlessly calling for support for working people and the vulnerable in the town. He has brought to light the scandals of Government cuts to funding for Blackpool residents and its failure to address the crises in the NHS, ambulance service and social care, energy and cost of living, hitting so many families, small businesses, and older and isolated people. Personally, taking practical initiatives to help homeless children and victims of domestic violence and those needing free school meals.”