Poet helps launch campaign as Labour bids to hold seat it won only last month

Labour's Chris Webb has launched his campaign to keep the seat he has held for just 24 days after winning it at a by-election in May.

Mr Webb secured a majority of 7,607 to take the constituency from the Conservatives following the resignation of former Tory MP Scott Benton.

Labour's Chris Webb launches his election campaign with Nathan Parker and Lisa Nandy (picture by Elizabeth Gomm)

He will fight the July 4 General Election on different terms with boundary changes meaning the wards of Layton, Park, Claremont and Warbreck are now included in the constituency.

Mr Webb launched his campaign at Kingscote Park in Layton, close to St Mary's School which he attended, accompanied by shadow cabinet member Lisa Nandy.

Blackpool poet Nathan Parker addressed supporters saying outsiders 'might see arcades, rock and rides and think that’s all that we’ve got', adding: "I want us to focus on the things that we are, instead of the things that they think we’re not."

Housing was among the key elements of the launch, with both Mr Webb and Ms Nandy pledging a Labour government would support construction of more council houses and social housing.

Mr Webb said: “Behind me is my old school, St Mary’s, where I was first inspired by some brilliant teachers who set me on the road to becoming your MP.